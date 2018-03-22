Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
March 29, 2018
Get a job: Nintendo of America is looking for a Software Engineer

March 29, 2018 | By Staff
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Software Engineer (Game Dev Support)Nintendo of America

Location: Redmond, Washington

NTD's Software Development Support Group (SDSG) supports Nintendo licensees in development of software on Nintendo platforms.  Members of the group are experts in Nintendo hardware and software development tools, providing frontline support to developers around the world.

SDSG members work with AAA development teams to help solve some of their hardest problems, while also educating new developers on the basics of Nintendo development. SDSG members are engineers and educators, utilizing both communications and software development skills to help development teams large and small.  If you are ready to enable developers to create the best possible experiences, we want to hear from you   

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

  • Develop and share expertise on Nintendo software development procedures and techniques
  • Answer technical questions and advise developers that are creating content for Nintendo platforms
  • Create tutorials, demos, and documentation for Nintendo platform development
  • Create content for and present at workshops and technical conferences
  • Participate in the design, development, and support of various software development tools
  • Create concise, easy to read documents which will facilitate efficient game development.
  • Up to 10% travel

SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTS

  • Three or more years related experience
  • Strong Knowledge and understanding of all aspects of software product development, related tools, and testing paradigms
  • Experience in programming embedded and application software for video game platforms and related development tools
  • Strong programming skills in C/C++ and at least one additional modern programming language
  • Development experience on Unix, Linux or Windows
  • Strong skill in one or more of client/server based software creation, Systems development, development tools, platform graphics, game engines, low-level drivers or power management
  • Knowledge of software project tracking and source control
  • Technical writing skills
  • Strong systems design, problem-solving and debugging skills
  • Undergraduate Computer Science or Computer Engineering degree, or equivalent work experience required
  • Valid passport may be required 

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

