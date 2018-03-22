Get a job: Nintendo of America is looking for a Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Redmond, Washington

NTD's Software Development Support Group (SDSG) supports Nintendo licensees in development of software on Nintendo platforms. Members of the group are experts in Nintendo hardware and software development tools, providing frontline support to developers around the world.

SDSG members work with AAA development teams to help solve some of their hardest problems, while also educating new developers on the basics of Nintendo development. SDSG members are engineers and educators, utilizing both communications and software development skills to help development teams large and small. If you are ready to enable developers to create the best possible experiences, we want to hear from you

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

Develop and share expertise on Nintendo software development procedures and techniques

Answer technical questions and advise developers that are creating content for Nintendo platforms

Create tutorials, demos, and documentation for Nintendo platform development

Create content for and present at workshops and technical conferences

Participate in the design, development, and support of various software development tools

Create concise, easy to read documents which will facilitate efficient game development.

Up to 10% travel

SUMMARY OF REQUIREMENTS

Three or more years related experience

Strong Knowledge and understanding of all aspects of software product development, related tools, and testing paradigms

Experience in programming embedded and application software for video game platforms and related development tools

Strong programming skills in C/C++ and at least one additional modern programming language

Development experience on Unix, Linux or Windows

Strong skill in one or more of client/server based software creation, Systems development, development tools, platform graphics, game engines, low-level drivers or power management

Knowledge of software project tracking and source control

Technical writing skills

Strong systems design, problem-solving and debugging skills

Undergraduate Computer Science or Computer Engineering degree, or equivalent work experience required

Valid passport may be required

