March 29, 2018
Video: Retaining player retention in Runescape

March 29, 2018 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Design, Video

Retention is important to the success of online and free-to-play games, but it isn't only achieved through reducing churn: It's just as much about effectively winning back lapsed players. So how can designers boost retention for live games by focusing on returning players? 

In this 2015 GDC session, Jagex Game Studios' Phil Mansell describes the wide range of design and product management techniques for improving retention rates of returning players in online games by taking a look at Runescape.

Mansell uses case studies and data from game initiatives to explain what worked and what didn't across game content, community events and communications, offering tips on how other designers can capitalize on the potential of returning players. 

Developers interested in learning how Runescape retained an active community can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

