Video: Retaining player retention in Runescape

Retention is important to the success of online and free-to-play games, but it isn't only achieved through reducing churn: It's just as much about effectively winning back lapsed players. So how can designers boost retention for live games by focusing on returning players?

In this 2015 GDC session, Jagex Game Studios' Phil Mansell describes the wide range of design and product management techniques for improving retention rates of returning players in online games by taking a look at Runescape.

Mansell uses case studies and data from game initiatives to explain what worked and what didn't across game content, community events and communications, offering tips on how other designers can capitalize on the potential of returning players.

Developers interested in learning how Runescape retained an active community can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

