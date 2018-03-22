Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Mothership Entertainment is hiring a Technical Director

March 30, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical DirectorMothership Entertainment

Location: Austin, Texas

Mothership Entertainment is seeking an experienced Technical Director to lead our engineering team.  The Technical Director will take responsibility for developing, maintaining, and optimizing the next title in the award-winning Aven Colony franchise.

Mothership Entertainment is a plucky micro-studio located in northwest Austin, TX, in the Jollyville neighborhood.  We focus on creating highly polished strategy game experiences with a tiny team and a close-knit studio culture.

The Technical Director will be responsible for:

  • Assisting in the development, maintenance, and optimization of the next game in the Aven franchise
  • Spearheading the port of the next Aven franchise game to other desktop and console platforms as needed
  • Setting and maintaining coding standards and code integrity
  • Developing new features and refactoring existing tech as needed
  • Refining the art pipeline and specifying and maintaining benchmarks and constraints for art development
  • Assisting artists with technical issues as needed
  • Managing and growing the engineering team

Desired skills:

  • Excellent C++ programming skills
  • Excellent communication skills
  • 5+ years professional experience in the game industry
  • 5+ years professional experience as a software engineer
  • Strong debugging skills
  • Strong optimization and performance profiling skills
  • Strong multi-threaded programming skills
  • Unreal engine and Blueprint experience
  • Console development experience
  • A passion for making and playing games
  • Work well in a cooperative environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills.
  • Self-motivated and willing to pitch in on many areas of development

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

