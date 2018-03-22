Get a job: Mothership Entertainment is hiring a Technical Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Austin, Texas
Mothership Entertainment is seeking an experienced Technical Director to lead our engineering team. The Technical Director will take responsibility for developing, maintaining, and optimizing the next title in the award-winning Aven Colony franchise.
Mothership Entertainment is a plucky micro-studio located in northwest Austin, TX, in the Jollyville neighborhood. We focus on creating highly polished strategy game experiences with a tiny team and a close-knit studio culture.
The Technical Director will be responsible for:
Desired skills:
