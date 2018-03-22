Get a job: Mothership Entertainment is hiring a Technical Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Mothership Entertainment is seeking an experienced Technical Director to lead our engineering team. The Technical Director will take responsibility for developing, maintaining, and optimizing the next title in the award-winning Aven Colony franchise.

Mothership Entertainment is a plucky micro-studio located in northwest Austin, TX, in the Jollyville neighborhood. We focus on creating highly polished strategy game experiences with a tiny team and a close-knit studio culture.

The Technical Director will be responsible for:

Assisting in the development, maintenance, and optimization of the next game in the Aven franchise

Spearheading the port of the next Aven franchise game to other desktop and console platforms as needed

Setting and maintaining coding standards and code integrity

Developing new features and refactoring existing tech as needed

Refining the art pipeline and specifying and maintaining benchmarks and constraints for art development

Assisting artists with technical issues as needed

Managing and growing the engineering team

Desired skills:

Excellent C++ programming skills

Excellent communication skills

5+ years professional experience in the game industry

5+ years professional experience as a software engineer

Strong debugging skills

Strong optimization and performance profiling skills

Strong multi-threaded programming skills

Unreal engine and Blueprint experience

Console development experience

A passion for making and playing games

Work well in a cooperative environment

Excellent verbal and written communications skills.

Self-motivated and willing to pitch in on many areas of development

