Get a job: 2K Games is hiring a Lead Technical Artist

Location: Novato, California

Hello! We’re starting up a new team here at 2K to – surprise! – make a video game. We are a small, scrappy group with a ton of ambition AND the resources to see it realized. That’s pretty rare these days. Think of us like a well-funded startup but without all the gross tech culture trappings. This is an opportunity to join an incredible project on the ground floor.

We’re also hard at work creating a supportive and inclusive culture. Here’s what’s important to us:

Honesty. We do our best to tell it like it is. No information hoarding. No passive-aggressive manipulation. We care about keeping the lines of communication open and uncluttered.

Diversity. Games are better when they are created by people of diverse backgrounds and experiences. Accessibility matters to us – and this is just about mechanics. All players should be able to relate to the experience we’re creating. And we can’t be more accessible if we’re not actively trying to increase representation on the team and in our game.

Collaboration. So this is on every job posting ever and then the experience is totally the opposite. We’re going to do our best to mean what we say. We’re not sticking people into discipline silos. You’ll probably be working in a pod – collaborating (see!) with people from diverse disciplines and backgrounds.

Opportunity. We believe that people good at what they do shouldn’t be promoted out of their discipline. They should be recognized and rewarded for their talents, not prevented from doing what they excel at. As a result, we’ve instituted a Principal track. You can continue being amazing at what you do without feeling like you’ve hit a dead end or missed out.

Your well-being. Work-life balance is important to us and we assume it’s important to you. We’re going to do our best to avoid a lot of the traditional pitfalls that lead to crunch. We’re not into negative reinforcement or creating a culture of fear.

What We Need:

Do you love inspiring others and tackling challenging assignments head on? We want you to set the example, leading efforts to build a new and fantastical world.

Work side by side with directors & leads to carry the vision forward. Together we will set the stage for a stunning narrative and systems driven experience.

Your primary responsibility will be acting as a bridge between the Artists and Programmers working on the game. We need you to set the standards that educate and inspire our team!

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Must have shipped multiple titles, ideally using Unreal or a comparable engine. (e.g. Frostbyte, Crytech, idTech, etc.) Experience developing/shipping AAA first-person shooters a plus!

Lead experience managing process across departmental disciplines. You are someone who sets an example for positive collaborative process. Self-motivation, good communications skills, and a great team-player attitude.

Experience investigating new techniques, implementing them and training the team. You are up to date with current technology and software.

Able to show technical proficiency in areas such as lighting and rendering, texturing, and graphics-related programming languages such as shaders

Have extensive knowledge of art packages ranging from modeling to texturing and special effects

Experience ensuring art assets can be easily integrated into a game without sacrificing the artistic vision or exceeding the platform’s technical limits

Someone with a love for research, reference, and documenting your findings to share with the team

