Shadow of War is being completely stripped of microtransactions

Middle-earth: Shadow of War developer Monolith has decided to completely remove microtranscations from the game.

Explaining the decision in a post on the WB Games website, the studio claims the monetization method compromises "the core promise of the Nemisis System," which allows players to build personal relationships with allies and enemies through dynamic, ever-evolving encounters.

As it stands, Shadow of War lets players purchase Orcs using real-world cash, letting them circumvent the system altogether, but that's about to change.

"While purchasing Orcs in the Market is more immediate and provides additional player options, we have come to realize that providing this choice risked undermining the heart of our game, the Nemesis System," reads the post.

"It allows you to miss out on the awesome player stories you would have otherwise created, and it compromises those same stories even if you don’t buy anything.

"Simply being aware that they are available for purchase reduces the immersion in the world and takes away from the challenge of building your personal army and your fortresses. In order to fully restore the core promise of the Nemesis System, we'll be permanently removing Gold, War Chests and the Market from Shadow of War."

Gold will no longer be purchasable as of May 8, giving those clamoring to spend around a month to trade their real-world dollars for in-game cash.

The in-game market will stay open until July 17, at which point it'll be closed for good. Any remaining gold will then be converted into Gold Loot Chests.