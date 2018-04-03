Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Shadow of War is being completely stripped of microtransactions

Shadow of War is being completely stripped of microtransactions

April 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Business/Marketing

Middle-earth: Shadow of War developer Monolith has decided to completely remove microtranscations from the game. 

Explaining the decision in a post on the WB Games website, the studio claims the monetization method compromises "the core promise of the Nemisis System," which allows players to build personal relationships with allies and enemies through dynamic, ever-evolving encounters. 

As it stands, Shadow of War lets players purchase Orcs using real-world cash, letting them circumvent the system altogether, but that's about to change. 

"While purchasing Orcs in the Market is more immediate and provides additional player options, we have come to realize that providing this choice risked undermining the heart of our game, the Nemesis System," reads the post.

"It allows you to miss out on the awesome player stories you would have otherwise created, and it compromises those same stories even if you don’t buy anything. 

"Simply being aware that they are available for purchase reduces the immersion in the world and takes away from the challenge of building your personal army and your fortresses. In order to fully restore the core promise of the Nemesis System, we'll be permanently removing Gold, War Chests and the Market from Shadow of War."

Gold will no longer be purchasable as of May 8, giving those clamoring to spend around a month to trade their real-world dollars for in-game cash. 

The in-game market will stay open until July 17, at which point it'll be closed for good. Any remaining gold will then be converted into Gold Loot Chests.

Related Jobs

Mediatonic Games
Mediatonic Games — London, England, United Kingdom
[04.03.18]
Community Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.02.18]
Flash/ScaleForm Developer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.02.18]
Gameplay Programmer
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.02.18]
Lead VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Giving back colors to cryptic worlds in Dead Cells
Making a civilization-scale crafting system for Jason Rohrer's One Hour One Life
Amazon's Lumberyard-powered brawler Breakaway is no more
Blog: It's not me. It's you - surviving a toxic workplace


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image