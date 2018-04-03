Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 3, 2018
Ni No Kuni developer Level-5 bringing all future main titles to Switch

April 3, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Japanese developer Level-5 intends to release all of its upcoming main titles on Switch. 

It's a notable move given the studio's portfolio contains a raft of big-name franchises like Professor Layton, Ni No Kuni, and Yo-kai Watch

Level-5 president and CEO Akihiro Hino broke the news in an interview with Nikkei Trendy (translated by Gematsu), suggesting he wants to emulate the company's 3DS successes on the Switch. 

"Basically, in the future our main titles will all be released on Nintendo Switch," commented Hino. "The idea is that what we have created for 3DS will move over to Switch."

The studio will be making its Switch debut this month with the Japanese launch of The Snack World: Trejarers, before following up with the Switch release of Inazuma Eleven Ares later this year.

