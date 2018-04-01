Venture capital fund Makers Fund invests in Bossa Studios, TinyBuild, and more

Newsbrief: The venture capital firm Makers Fund has invested in a number of notable companies throughout the game development world, ranging from esports companies to game developers and publishers themselves.

The batch of companies receiving funding from the Makers Fund includes Worlds Adrift dev Bossa Studios, the esports matchmaking platform FaceIT, Typhon Studios, streaming engine developer Genvid, SuperData, and TinyBuild. Previously, the fund has invested cash into Klang Games and the educational game platform Teacher Gaming.

The Fund itself is set up to support innovative players across the industry, though the company notes that it wants to support tool makers and other “interactive entertainment” companies in addition to game studios themselves.

"The $108B interactive entertainment industry is entering a golden age" said founder Jay Chi in a press release. "Over the coming few years we will see significant innovation and growth driven by unleashed creators leveraging better tools, wider markets, greater proliferation of hardware, and deepening mainstream acceptance of the medium."