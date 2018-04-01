Get a job: Housemarque is looking for a Sr. Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Helsinki , Finland

Housemarque has a track record of 20+ years of developing top-notch games with focus on tight gameplay, impeccable audiovisual execution, and technical excellence. Our backlog includes critically acclaimed titles like Nex Machina, Resogun and Super Stardust HD.

We think we are a perfect workplace for talented people with interest in self-development and passion for games. We are working on exceptional unannounced projects and we want you to play a part in making them happen.

Our company’s purpose is to:

Be a great workplace, where people can develop professionally and as a person as well

Develop games that bring joy and happiness to our gamers and fans

We offer:

Competitive salary and benefits

A job with flexibility, responsibility and challenge

All the help you need with relocation if you are moving to Finland from abroad

Cool place to work with highly skilled professionals and fellow gamers

A workplace that takes cares of the employees and gives them the opportunity to develop and flourish both professionally and as a person

THE JOB

We are looking for a Senior Game Designer for our unannounced AAA game project. The ideal candidate would have a deep understanding of what’s fun and not fun – and why. Senior Game Designer’s tasks will be focusing in designing, tweaking, and optimizing the player experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Design, oversee and implement systems for players experience; from traditional feedback and control systems to mini-games, action beats, weapons and role-playing mechanics

Take ownership of multiple game systems and drive them to final quality

Prototype new ideas and systems with existing tools

Contribute to the overall game design

REQUIREMENTS

3+ years of experience shipping AAA console, PC or mobile titles in design roles

Experience with modern game editors such as UE4, CryEngine, Source or equivalent

Must have some programming or scripting experience

Ability to conceptualize, prototype, and iterate on features

Ability to work in a highly collaborative, interdisciplinary, iterative environment, while delivering under deadlines and time constraints

Ability to accept constructive feedback, ability to listen

Excellent communication and critical thinking skills; ability to identify and solve key problems creatively with minimal guidance

PLUSES

Experience in a non-design development role (Artist, Animator, Audio, Engineer, etc...)

3Cs experience (Character, Controls, Camera)

Excellent knowledge of video games

Interested? Apply now.

