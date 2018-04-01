Video: Yoko Taro and Platinum Games' postmortem of Nier: Automata

Platinum Games made a bit of a splash last year with its action RPG Nier: Automata, directed by Nier and Drakengard director Yoko Taro.

At GDC 2018, he and Platinum Games' Takahisa Taura took to the stage to talk a bit about how (and why) they worked together to design the game. It was an intriguing talk, one which featured equal parts Platinum game design insight ("aim for action that instantly feels fun right when you start") and weird Yoko Taro schtick ("is alcohol necessary to write a scenario?")

It was an interesting presentation, so if you missed seeing it in person (which might have happened even if you were at GDC, since it was a packed talk), don't miss your chance to now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

