Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: Yoko Taro and Platinum Games' postmortem of Nier: Automata

April 3, 2018 | By Staff
April 3, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video, Vault

Platinum Games made a bit of a splash last year with its action RPG Nier: Automata, directed by Nier and Drakengard director Yoko Taro.

At GDC 2018, he and Platinum Games' Takahisa Taura took to the stage to talk a bit about how (and why) they worked together to design the game. It was an intriguing talk, one which featured equal parts Platinum game design insight ("aim for action that instantly feels fun right when you start") and weird Yoko Taro schtick ("is alcohol necessary to write a scenario?")

It was an interesting presentation, so if you missed seeing it in person (which might have happened even if you were at GDC, since it was a packed talk), don't miss your chance to now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Monomi Park
Monomi Park — San Mateo, California, United States
[04.02.18]
Producer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[04.02.18]
Associate Producer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[04.01.18]
Outsourcing Manager
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[03.30.18]
Associate Producer, Online Operations


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Giving back colors to cryptic worlds in Dead Cells
Opinion: Game design that's good enough to eat
Why West of Loathing's devs priced their $20 game at just $10
Blog: Building a collectible card game for mobile


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image