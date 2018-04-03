Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 3, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 3, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 3, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Writer and game designer Hidenori Shibao

Obituary: Writer and game designer Hidenori Shibao

April 3, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 3, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Word is spreading today that Hidenori Shibao, a veteran writer and game designer, has passed away.

Shibao seems to have had an interesting career, and is perhaps best known in the game industry for writing and directing the RPG Paladin's Quest and its sequel for the Super Nintendo.

A few years back, game dev Zack Wood published a blog post on Gamasutra about why Paladin's Quest is worth studying, in the process contacting Shibao to affirm that PQ is indeed designed to evoke "a strangely enjoyable feeling of alienation within a haunting and totally foreign world."

Shibao is also credited as coming up with the original concept for the PlayStation RPG Legend of Legaia, and has since worked on a number of games. According to his personal website, he was born in 1962 and would thus have been about 56 years old this year.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
UI Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
VFX Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Character Concept Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Character Modeler


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Art Design Deep Dive: Giving back colors to cryptic worlds in Dead Cells
Opinion: Game design that's good enough to eat
Why West of Loathing's devs priced their $20 game at just $10
Blog: Building a collectible card game for mobile


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image