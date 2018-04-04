Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Monkey Island artist and animator Martin 'Bucky' Cameron

Obituary: Monkey Island artist and animator Martin 'Bucky' Cameron

April 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 4, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art

News is spreading that veteran game artist and animator Martin 'Bucky' Cameron has passed away.

Cameron was one of the original members of LucasArt's famed Monkey Island team, and was the artist and animator responsible for breathing life into iconic characters like Voodoo Lady and Meathook. 

During his time at the studio he also worked on other titles including Battlehawks 1942 and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Eventually Cameron left the company to co-found Totally Games, where he would end up working on the acclaimed Star Wars space sims, X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter (which were incidentally co-developed with LucasArts).

Double Fine founder Tim Schafer, who worked with Cameron on the Monkey Island series, said his former colleague was "a great talent an kind fellow."

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Texture Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
UI Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
VFX Artist
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Character Concept Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: Creating one game from another in a single week
Art Design Deep Dive: Giving back colors to cryptic worlds in Dead Cells
Opinion: Game design that's good enough to eat
Why West of Loathing's devs priced their $20 game at just $10


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image