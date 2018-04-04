Obituary: Monkey Island artist and animator Martin 'Bucky' Cameron

News is spreading that veteran game artist and animator Martin 'Bucky' Cameron has passed away.

Cameron was one of the original members of LucasArt's famed Monkey Island team, and was the artist and animator responsible for breathing life into iconic characters like Voodoo Lady and Meathook.

During his time at the studio he also worked on other titles including Battlehawks 1942 and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

Eventually Cameron left the company to co-found Totally Games, where he would end up working on the acclaimed Star Wars space sims, X-Wing, TIE Fighter, and X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter (which were incidentally co-developed with LucasArts).

Double Fine founder Tim Schafer, who worked with Cameron on the Monkey Island series, said his former colleague was "a great talent an kind fellow."