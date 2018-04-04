Warner Bros. steps up as Hitman publisher

Newsbrief: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has signed an agreement with IO Interactive to publish Hitman: Definitive Edition.

It's a notable development given IO's fairly recent split from owner Square Enix, which published every entry in the franchise from 2012 to 2016.

The Danish studio and Square went their separate ways in June 2017, with IO agreeing to a management buyout that allowed it retain the rights to the Hitman franchise.

Right now, Warner Bros. has only agreed to publish Hitman: Definitive Edition -- a bundled together re-release of the 2016 episodic series -- but it'll be interesting to see how the partnership evolves moving forward.