April 4, 2018
Skybound branches into indie game publishing with Skybound Games

Skybound branches into indie game publishing with Skybound Games

April 4, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 4, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Console/PC, Indie, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: The film, comic, and general entertainment company Skybound Entertainment has announced that it is stepping into the world of indie game publishing.

The company has announced the formation of Skybound Games which, under the leadership of 505 Games co-founder Ian Howe, aims to provide publishing services and multimedia opportunities to independent game developers. 

The new company has already picked up Hinterland’s The Long Dark and Monomi Park’s Slime Rancher, and is supporting a physical retail release for both titles as part of the partnership. 

In a statement, Howe also notes that in addition to providing traditional publishing services, the company aims to use Skybound’s resources to help developers expand their own properties into other forms of media as well. 

“Partnering with David Alpert, Robert Kirkman, and the rest of the Skybound team is the perfect home for a new video games publishing venture, given their continued dedication to creators in all forms of media,” said Howe. “The company we are building will not only provide a full range of publishing services but will also offer opportunities for game creators to expand their intellectual properties into other forms of media via Skybound’s existing relationships.”

