April 4, 2018
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Insomniac Games, Magic Leap, and more are hiring now!

April 4, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Associate Producer, Cold Iron Studios

Location: San Jose, California

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Associate Producer to join it in creating a shooter set in the Alien universe for consoles and PC. The studio is looking for someone with at least two years of experience in an internal production-based role to help ensure timelines are realistic and to track and prioritize tasks throughout development. 

Contract QA Tester, Infinity Ward

Location: Woodland Hills, California

Infinity Ward is looking for a local QA Tester to join its team on a temporary basis. The role tasks experienced testers with performing scripted, ad hoc, exploratory, balance and regression testing, entering bugs into JIRA, and provide constructive gameplay feedback.

Game Designer, Magic Leap

Location: Plantation, Flordia

Magic Leap is looking for a motivated designer who is strong in core design fundamentals, while also ready to break new ground on a brand new platform establishing an all-new set of design rules. A developer in this role should be able to work well with a team that thinks both inside and outside of the box, dreaming up fantastic ideas while making sure they will work within a well-established set of parameters.

UI Developer, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a skilled UX designer who’s passionate about creating intuitive UI that contributes to compelling gameplay experiences and player engagement. This role typically works on things that include in-game HUD and player messages, frontend and pause menus, tutorial sequences, error display, icons, and loading screens. 

Simulation Software EngineerUber

Location: San Francisco, California

As a simulation engineer, you will be working closely with Uber's autonomy engineers focused on motion planning, machine learning, computer vision, and mapping. A dev in this role would also be developing its core simulation framework, creating the tools its autonomy developers use every day to predict the real-world behavior of its autonomous vehicles, as well as measuring its progress towards a fully autonomous, safe, self-driving Uber.

