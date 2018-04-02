Video: A Mortician's Tale dev offers a fresh view of death in games

Last year Laundry Bear Games made waves with the release of A Mortician's Tale, a death-positive game about the life of a mortician working in a modern-day funeral home.

The game offered players a behind-the-scenes look at the funeral industry, and at GDC 2018 creator Gabby DaRienzo expanded on that premise to explore the history of death in video games.

It was an intriguing session that saw DaRienzo discussing how A Mortician's Tale and other independent games are innovating on death mechanics, as well as sharing strategies on how you as a game developer can best explore death in your own work.

Her presentation offered rare insight into an under-discussed topic in game design, so take advantage of your opportunity to now watch DaRienzo's talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

