April 4, 2018
April 4, 2018
April 4, 2018
Video: A Mortician's Tale dev offers a fresh view of death in games

April 4, 2018 | By Staff
More: Indie, Design, Video

Last year Laundry Bear Games made waves with the release of A Mortician's Tale, a death-positive game about the life of a mortician working in a modern-day funeral home.

The game offered players a behind-the-scenes look at the funeral industry, and at GDC 2018 creator Gabby DaRienzo expanded on that premise to explore the history of death in video games.

It was an intriguing session that saw DaRienzo discussing how A Mortician's Tale and other independent games are innovating on death mechanics, as well as sharing strategies on how you as a game developer can best explore death in your own work.

Her presentation offered rare insight into an under-discussed topic in game design, so take advantage of your opportunity to now watch DaRienzo's talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

