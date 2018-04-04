Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 4, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 4, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 4, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

IGF Award-winning Baba Is You cloned before it was even released

IGF Award-winning Baba Is You cloned before it was even released

April 4, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 4, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    1 comments
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing

Earlier today indie game dev Arvi "Hempuli" Teikari took to Twitter to warn people that there was a fake clone of his IGF Award-winning puzzle game, Baba is You, available for download on Apple's App Store.

It's the latest example of the game industry's long-running problem with cloning, the process whereby someone quickly puts a copycat version of a popular game (like Threes or Ridiculous Fishing) into the market and claims it as their own work.

What's especially striking here is that Baba is You isn't even out yet; while there's an early prototype version available on itch.io, the full game is slated to ship later this year.

Nevertheless, someone operating under the App Store vendor name Julien Person published something that looks like Baba Is You on the App Store, created a website for it, and even registered the Twitter account @BabaIsYou.

That Twitter account has since been suspended, but Gamesindustry.biz reports that before it was taken down the person running it denied they'd ripped off the game.

"We did not steal anything, we created the game completely and deposited the rights," they reportedly wrote in response to a complaint from another dev. "We want to work with Hempuli, he does not want to. What should I do?"

For more insight into what makes Baba Is You so special, check out our interview with Teikari ahead of this year's IGF Awards, where Baba Is You was honored with awards for Excellence in Design and Best Student Game.

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Concept Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Software Engineer &ndash; AI
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Python Tools Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Texture Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Making a roguelike in 7 days: An exhaustive postmortem
It's more than luck: what devs should keep in mind when creating an 'indie hit'
Skybound branches into indie game publishing with Skybound Games
Valve: 'Steam Machines aren't exactly flying off shelves'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image