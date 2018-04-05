Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Far Cry 5 has more than doubled Far Cry 4's first week sales

Far Cry 5 has more than doubled Far Cry 4's first week sales

April 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 5 has more than doubled the first week sell-through of Far Cry 4, making it the fastest selling title in the franchise's history.

Although the French studio neglected to dish out any exact sales figures, it did reveal the shooter can now claim to be the second biggest launch in Ubisoft history after pulling in $310 million in consumer spend during its first week. Only The Division has trumped it on that front. 

It's also interesting to note that over half of the title's week-one sales were digital. Although that might not surprise those who've been keeping an eye on Ubisoft's financials, with the studio having experienced something of a digital boom in recent times.

 

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Concept Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Software Engineer &ndash; AI
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Python Tools Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Texture Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Helping players relate to the heroine of Night in the Woods
Making a roguelike in 7 days: An exhaustive postmortem
It's more than luck: what devs should keep in mind when creating an 'indie hit'
Skybound branches into indie game publishing with Skybound Games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image