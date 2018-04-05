Far Cry 5 has more than doubled Far Cry 4's first week sales

Newsbrief: Ubisoft has announced that Far Cry 5 has more than doubled the first week sell-through of Far Cry 4, making it the fastest selling title in the franchise's history.

Although the French studio neglected to dish out any exact sales figures, it did reveal the shooter can now claim to be the second biggest launch in Ubisoft history after pulling in $310 million in consumer spend during its first week. Only The Division has trumped it on that front.

It's also interesting to note that over half of the title's week-one sales were digital. Although that might not surprise those who've been keeping an eye on Ubisoft's financials, with the studio having experienced something of a digital boom in recent times.