Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

iOS App Store shrinks as number of new apps falls for first time ever

iOS App Store shrinks as number of new apps falls for first time ever

April 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

The iOS App Store has started to shrink, with the number of apps on Apple's mobile marketplace falling to 2.1 million in 2017 from 2.2 million in 2016.

As reported by analytics outfit AppFigures, that five percent decline was partly the result of Apple's stricter enforcement of its review guidelines, as well as some technical changes that eliminated many older apps that didn't support 64-bit architecture. 

Perhaps more notably, it was also caused by a lack of fresh software, with the number of new apps hitting the App Store falling by 29 percent year-over-year to 755,000 -- the first drop since the App Store launched in 2008.

Both the App Store and Google Play store had been experiencing consistent growth until now, and while Apple's marketplace took a hit, Google's continued to surge upwards, growing by a rate of 30 percent to more than 3.6 million apps. 

The number of new apps hitting the Google Play store also rose in 2017, with Google Play developers launching 1.5 million new apps throughout the year -- an increase of around 17 percent year-over-year.

Related Jobs

Impulse Gear, Inc.
Impulse Gear, Inc. — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Concept Artist
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Software Engineer &ndash; AI
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Python Tools Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Texture Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Helping players relate to the heroine of Night in the Woods
Making a roguelike in 7 days: An exhaustive postmortem
It's more than luck: what devs should keep in mind when creating an 'indie hit'
Skybound branches into indie game publishing with Skybound Games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image