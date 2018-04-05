Blizzard looking to grow Overwatch League with All-Access Pass

Blizzard is introducing an Overwatch League All-Access Pass to better engage its "super fans."

The pass grants an evolving VIP badge that viewers can wear in-game and in Twitch chat, and offers a variety of premium viewing and behind-the-scenes experiences, such as match day 'ask me anythings' and access to alternate camera angles, real-time stats, and player POVs.

The initiative shows how the biggest video game companies are trying to adapt and evolve within the ever-changing, and highly lucrative, world of eSports.

Those looking for the VIP experience will have to shell out $29.99 for the pass, which will last up until the start of the 2019 league season. However, all of the content they earn as a pass holder will be theirs to keep.

Blizzard has already tried to boost engagement and promote the Overwatch League by dishing out in-game rewards to League viewers who either engage in chat by cheering or sit through an entire live match.

The Overwatch League attracted over 10 million viewers (both in-person and through streams) during its opening weekend, although it wasn't specified whether that figure comprised unique viewers or return customers.