Indie collective Juegos Rancheros dismisses co-founder Boyer

The non-profit Austin-based indie game dev collective Juegos Rancheros has dismissed co-founder Brandon Boyer from its board after being "made aware of several concerns regarding [his] conduct in our community."

In a statement shared to its website, Juegos Rancheros’ leadership notes that the decision was based on a unanimous vote and that, while an investigation is yet ongoing, they note the dismissal and a revision of the appropriate conduct and conflict resolution guidelines within its existing ‘safe spaces policy’ is “the best way forward while we continue to investigate the matter.”

Boyer, who stepped down as chair of the Independent Games Festival in 2015, and wrote for Gamasutra up until 2008, has since issued his own statement and apology through Twitter, though neither party has publicly provided specifics on the events leading up to the dismissal.