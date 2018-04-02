Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Indie collective Juegos Rancheros dismisses co-founder Boyer

Indie collective Juegos Rancheros dismisses co-founder Boyer

April 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
April 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Indie

The non-profit Austin-based indie game dev collective Juegos Rancheros has dismissed co-founder Brandon Boyer from its board after being "made aware of several concerns regarding [his] conduct in our community."

In a statement shared to its website, Juegos Rancheros’ leadership notes that the decision was based on a unanimous vote and that, while an investigation is yet ongoing, they note the dismissal and a revision of the appropriate conduct and conflict resolution guidelines within its existing ‘safe spaces policy’ is “the best way forward while we continue to investigate the matter.”

Boyer, who stepped down as chair of the Independent Games Festival in 2015, and wrote for Gamasutra up until 2008, has since issued his own statement and apology through Twitter, though neither party has publicly provided specifics on the events leading up to the dismissal.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.05.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.05.18]
Senior Systems Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.05.18]
Senior Graphics Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.05.18]
Senior Gameplay Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Helping players relate to the heroine of Night in the Woods
iOS App Store shrinks as number of new apps falls for first time ever
Blog: Encapsulated scene architecture for large teams in Unity
Ubisoft to prioritize 'toxicity management' in Rainbow Six: Siege


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image