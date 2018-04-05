BossKey backing away from active LawBreakers development

LawBreakers developer BossKey Productions says it is ending ongoing development for its short-lived multiplayer shooter and reassigning the game’s developers to new projects within the company.

The developer notes that it will continue to support LawBreakers in its current state, but that the game ultimately failed to grab the attention of enough players to generate the funds needed to keep the live game on the path BossKey had originally envisioned.

The studio also explains that switch from a $30 game to a free-to-play title is unlikely, given that, in BossKey's words, "a change of this magnitude takes publishing planning and resources to do it."

LawBreakers first launched in August 2017 on PC and PlayStation 4. The game failed to get as much traction as both the studio and its publisher Nexon had hoped, with the latter eventually blaming the sudden popularity of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds around LawBreakers’ launch for the lack of attention.

“The team here has worked hard on this game over the past three and a half years and our studio is determined to give this game the second life it deserves,” explains a post from the company. “However, between now and then, we cannot sit idle. We will continue to support the game in its current state, but we also need to focus on other projects with fresh creative leaders. We have been working on something new and we can’t wait to share more about it! It’s a passion project that we’re in complete control of.”