Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Be a Senior Software Engineer at Visual Concepts

Get a job: Be a Senior Software Engineer at Visual Concepts

April 5, 2018 | By Staff
April 5, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Software Engineer - AIVisual Concepts

Location: Novato, California

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim. 

Our studios in Novato, CA; Agoura Hills, CA; Orange County, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry. 

We’re seeking a Senior Software Engineer to focus on AI and gameplay development. 

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience in AI and gameplay development for console games
    • Shipped at least 1 commercial game release as an AI Engineer
  • Experience designing and implementing an AI decision framework
  • Strong knowledge of advanced AI concepts such as deep learning, patterns, and pathing
  • Experience developing animation tools and an understanding of animation theories (inverse kinematics, state machines, blend trees, etc.)
  • Fluent in C++
  • Superb physics, 3D math, and algebra skills
  • Able to write clean, bug-free, well-documented, and efficient code
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science
  • Excellent communication skills and a good team player
  • Passion for video games and ideally, sports games

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Novato, California, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Software Engineer &ndash; AI
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.04.18]
Senior Python Tools Programmer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Senior Graphics Engineer
Uber
Uber — San Francisco, California, United States
[04.03.18]
Simulation Software Engineer, Self-Driving


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Helping players relate to the heroine of Night in the Woods
BossKey backing away from active LawBreakers development
How long should game devs spend working on just one game?
Blog: How I turned Guts and Glory into a success


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image