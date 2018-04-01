Get a job: Be a Senior Software Engineer at Visual Concepts

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Novato, California

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studios in Novato, CA; Agoura Hills, CA; Orange County, CA; Budapest, Hungary; Shanghai, China; and Seoul, South Korea, are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

We’re seeking a Senior Software Engineer to focus on AI and gameplay development.

Requirements:

3+ years of experience in AI and gameplay development for console games Shipped at least 1 commercial game release as an AI Engineer

Experience designing and implementing an AI decision framework

Strong knowledge of advanced AI concepts such as deep learning, patterns, and pathing

Experience developing animation tools and an understanding of animation theories (inverse kinematics, state machines, blend trees, etc.)

Fluent in C++

Superb physics, 3D math, and algebra skills

Able to write clean, bug-free, well-documented, and efficient code

Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science

Excellent communication skills and a good team player

Passion for video games and ideally, sports games

