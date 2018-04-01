Video: Nuke Possum Springs - A Night in the Woods postmortem

Released early in 2017, the indie adventure game Night in the Woods went on to win criticial acclaim, taking home the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival Awards at GDC 2018.

During that same GDC, Night in the Woods co-creator Scott Benson took the stage to offer fellow devs a design-oriented postmortem of the game's development. He offered an inside look at the decisions that shaped the game, the ups and downs of trying to produce the game with a small team, and more.

It was a great talk, so if you didn't catch it at GDC this year don't miss your opportunity to now watch Benson's talk (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

