April 5, 2018
Video: Nuke Possum Springs - A Night in the Woods postmortem

April 5, 2018 | By Staff
Released early in 2017, the indie adventure game Night in the Woods went on to win criticial acclaim, taking home the Seumas McNally Grand Prize at the Independent Games Festival Awards at GDC 2018.

During that same GDC, Night in the Woods co-creator Scott Benson took the stage to offer fellow devs a design-oriented postmortem of the game's development. He offered an inside look at the decisions that shaped the game, the ups and downs of trying to produce the game with a small team, and more. 

It was a great talk, so if you didn't catch it at GDC this year don't miss your opportunity to now watch Benson's talk (for free!) on the official GDC YouTube channel.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

