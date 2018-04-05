Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 5, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 5, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Public UK wage database showcases game industry's gender pay gap

Public UK wage database showcases game industry's gender pay gap

April 5, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
April 5, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Serious, Business/Marketing

A public database of what employers pay workers in the United Kingdom highlights a significant gap in what U.K. game companies pay men and women, a gap that is especially pronounced at Grand Theft Auto dev Rockstar North.

Specifically, in 2017 the average pay of women working at Rockstar North was 64 percent lower than the average pay of men at the company, while the median hourly rate of Rockstar women (the middle, rather than the average) was 31.8 percent lower than the same for men.

"In other words when comparing mean hourly rates, women earn 36p for every £1 that men earn," reads the Rockstar North entry in the database, which was specifically established by a 2010 law in order to publicize wage disparities.

This is a huge disparity, and Rockstar North actually published a public statement of explanation attributed to studio director Andrew Semple.

"While our male and female employees are fairly compensated based on merit and without reference to gender, our gender pay gap is driven primarily by the structure of our workforce," it reads. "With longer tenured employees who are predominately male occupying our most senior roles."

In a follow-up statement to Kotaku, a Rockstar rep added that "we are proactively working to decrease this disparity and we look forward to seeing representation of our female colleagues continue to grow in all roles and at all levels as we actively recruit, train and encourage women to pursue career opportunities at Rockstar North and within our industry."

Companies in the U.K. weren't required to provide yearly pay data for the database until April 5th, 2017, and they were given a deadline of April 5th, 2018. One can now peruse the database and find public pay and bonus pay data for a number of game companies, including Frontier Developments ("women’s mean hourly rate is 14.9% lower than men’s"), Electronic Arts ("women’s mean hourly rate is 13.7% lower than men’s"), and Jagex ("women’s mean hourly rate is 21.7% lower than men’s").

It's well worth a skim, as it showcases how the game industry still, after years and years of reports, struggles to close its gender pay gap.

It's not all bad news, either; Future Publishing, which oversees a number of game enthusiast publications and is lumped in with a lot of game studios in the database's "information and communication" sector, reports it actually paid women on average 4.3 percent more per hour than men.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[04.05.18]
Senior Animator
Cogswell College, LLC
Cogswell College, LLC — San Jose, California, United States
[04.05.18]
Faculty - Game Design &amp; Development
Asteri Networks
Asteri Networks — Shreveport, Louisiana, United States
[04.05.18]
Software Engineer
Visual Concepts
Visual Concepts — Agoura Hills, California, United States
[04.05.18]
Senior Tools Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Helping players relate to the heroine of Night in the Woods
BossKey backing away from active LawBreakers development
How long should game devs spend working on just one game?
Blog: How I turned Guts and Glory into a success


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image