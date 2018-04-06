Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 6, 2018
Fortnite mobile revenue tops $15M after less than a month

April 6, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
The iOS version of Fortnite has earned more than $15 million in global revenue since launching less than a month ago.

As reported by analytics group Sensor Tower, Epic's frenetic battle royale shooter has now been downloaded over 11 million times worldwide -- a figure that becomes all the more impressive when you consider it's yet to launch on Google Play. 

Fortnite landed on the App Store in mid-March, and despite being an invite-only affair, managed to rake in $1.5 million in revenue during its first seven days on digital shelves.

Epic lifted those invite requirements earlier this week, at which point spending skyrocketed by 197 percent, with player expenditure on Monday, April 2, totaling more than $1.8 million for the day. Almost triple the previous daily average of $620,000. 

"This growth isn’t unexpected given the sudden increase in active players, but, as the chart shows, daily revenue was already increasing substantially prior to the influx," explained Sensor Tower. 

"Fortnite continues to occupy a place in the top 10 grossing on iPhone in 23 countries as of this writing. This includes the U.S., where it has been consistently out-earning the likes of top money-making mobile games including Candy Crush Saga and Clash of Clans."

With the game currently occupying the No. 1 download spot on iPhone in more than 20 regions, Sensor Tower expects revenue to continue climbing as the player base grows.

