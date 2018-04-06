Join us for a stream of Sea of Thieves at 3PM EDT!

It's been a few weeks since we've been able to go live on the Gamasutra Twitch channel. Between GDC and the post-show recovery, we've been eager to go live for a couple of weeks. So today, we're going to be enjoying a nice, casual stream of Sea of Thieves starting at 3PM EDT.

While we're still waiting to see if we can get the folks from Rare on, Sea of Thieves is such a unique and compelling experience we wanted to make sure we could discuss it and what impact it might have on the game design world. If you've been venturing out on the high seas yourself, come join us and share your thoughts!

And while you're at it, be sure to follow the Gamasutra Twitch channel for more developer interviews, editor roundtables and gameplay commentary.