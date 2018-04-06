Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 6, 2018
Razer sets up shop as a PC game retailer

April 6, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
The video game hardware company Razer has opened up a new online shop to handle the sale of digital games on PC.

The Razer Game Store isn’t an entirely new platform. Instead, the company is selling keys for existing platforms like Steam and Uplay, sometimes with ‘Razer exclusive’ discounts, and letting customers count those purchases toward Razer’s existing loyalty program in the process.

With enough points, that program will turn back around and offer discounts and other perks to players that regularly use the storefront to pick up digital copies of games.

Razer takes special care to note that the keys being sold through its platform are legitimate and obtained through partnerships with developers and publishers,  likely to avoid the reputation some online key retailers have for obtaining game keys through unscrupulous methods.

