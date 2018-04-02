Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
April 6, 2018
Get a job: Visual Concepts is hiring a Sr. Tools Software Engineer

April 6, 2018 | By Staff
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Sr. Software Tools EngineerVisual Concepts

Location: Agoura Hills, California

Visual Concepts is one of the world’s top game development studios with a flat, entrepreneurial, and non-corporate work environment. We have a proven track record having shipped over 100 multi-SKU titles to great critical acclaim.

Our studios in Agoura Hills, CA and Novato, CA are committed to gaming and technical innovation and offer top candidates the opportunity to learn and grow with some of the smartest and most creative minds in the industry.

We’re seeking an experienced Senior Software Engineer, focused on tools development. 

You’re passionate about developing deep, high quality interactive tools used by all disciplines of game development for the creation, visualization, integration, release and testing of game content.  You will develop next generation tools and engines, with a focus on the interactive layer of the two.  You’re experienced creating Windows-based tools used in game development including data/asset management, creation frameworks, and user interface.

You’ll build tools that meet production demands and ensure efficiency and creative opportunity for all members of the development team. You’ll create graphical user interfaces and associated tools that enable the team to intuitively work with various assets and content.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years of experience in tools development for console games
  • High proficiency in C / C++ / C#
  • Fluent in Windows-based development (.Net, etc.)
  • Deep understanding of object-oriented programming
  • Able to diagnose and solve problems quickly and independently
  • Able to learn and master complicated code systems
  • Able to write clean, bug-free, well-documented and efficient code
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Computer Science
  • Passion for video games
  • Good team player

Additional Skills:

  • Experience with web development (HTML, Python, etc.)
  • Experience with designing user-friendly UI
  • Knowledge of Maya/Max is a preferred plus

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

