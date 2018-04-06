Watch Gamasutra discuss Sea of Thieves (while raiding on the high seas)

Now that Rare's Sea of Thieves has finally launched, the game's provoked a discussion among its community, game developers, and press about what exactly a game needs in order to be "fun." Does it need a strong progression loop? Clearly defined objectives? An interface that guides you through every step of the experience? Sea of Thieves lacks all of these things, and yet it's such a fascinating, delightful experiment to emerge with the backing of a large company like Microsoft.

To flaunt our feelings about Sea of Thieves, we took to the high seas earlier today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a discussion about the game while putting it through its paces. Thankfully, you don't even have to wait that long to see us get utterly stomped by a band of rowdy teenagers, who according to editor Alex Wawro, 'very cold-bloodedly [walked] through like "yeah we got em, no they had no treasure, yeah we could do it faster next time.'"

