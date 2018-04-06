Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
April 6, 2018
Watch Gamasutra discuss Sea of Thieves (while raiding on the high seas)

April 6, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
April 6, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Now that Rare's Sea of Thieves has finally launched, the game's provoked a discussion among its community, game developers, and press about what exactly a game needs in order to be "fun." Does it need a strong progression loop? Clearly defined objectives? An interface that guides you through every step of the experience? Sea of Thieves lacks all of these things, and yet it's such a fascinating, delightful experiment to emerge with the backing of a large company like Microsoft. 

To flaunt our feelings about Sea of Thieves, we took to the high seas earlier today on the Gamasutra Twitch channel for a discussion about the game while putting it through its paces. Thankfully, you don't even have to wait that long to see us get utterly stomped by a band of rowdy teenagers, who according to editor Alex Wawro, 'very cold-bloodedly [walked] through like "yeah we got em, no they had no treasure, yeah we could do it faster next time.'"

You can watch our full adventure up above, and if you're looking for more gameplay commentary and developer interviews from Gamasutra, be sure to follow our Twitch channel.

