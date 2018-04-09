Resident Evil 7 has surpassed 5.1M sales worldwide

Newsbrief: Resident Evil 7 has surpassed 5.1 million sales worldwide in around 15 months on shelves, according to publisher and developer Capcom.

The seventh main entry in the long-running Resident Evil horror franchise took the series in a new direction by shifting from its previous third-person camera to a new first-person perspective, along with thematic changes.

It managed to rack up over 3 million sales in under three weeks, but momentum slowed, and the title only crossed the 4 million mark in November last year.

Capcom had initially expected Resident Evil 7 pull in lifetime sales of 10 million, but the latest figures show it's still someway off that target.