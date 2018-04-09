Keywords extends audio service line with Cord and Laced acquisitions

Game service provider Keywords has extended its audio service line by acquiring Cord and Laced from parent company Cutting Edge.

Based in London, Cord offers a range of music focused branding and strategic consultive services. Laced is a music services outfit and record label specializing in video game scores and soundtracks, and has worked with the teams behind Ruiner, Halo Wars 2, and The Talos Principle.

Keywords claims the deal will help its developers create games with better production values by giving them access to more music, and offering them consultancy on how to best implement it.

Both Cord and Laced will continue to work wit Cutting Edge, and will be able to take advantage of the "extensive" catalog of media music rights owned by the company.

"We are delighted that we will be able to add further value to our games clients through Laced's specialism in licensing video game soundtracks for game companies and from music composers, and Cord’s expertise in music composition, rights management, music strategy consulting and audio branding," said Keywords CEO Andrew Day.

"We also see a clear opportunity to bring our localization, voice over and trailer creation capabilities to Cord’s broader client base of leading brands."