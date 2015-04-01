Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 9, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 9, 2018
arrowPress Releases
April 9, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GTA V producer hits speed bump in $150M lawsuit against Rockstar

GTA V producer hits speed bump in $150M lawsuit against Rockstar

April 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
April 9, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Former Rockstar North chief and Grand Theft Auto V producer Leslie Benzies has suffered a setback in his lawsuit against Rockstar.

Benzies is currently suing Rockstar, its owner Take-Two, and studio co-founders Sam and Dan Houser for unpaid royalties in excess of $150 million after alleging he was unlawfully dismissed on April 1, 2015. 

He claims all three parties worked together to force him out of the company and terminate his royalty payments, which would've entitled him to an equal three-way split of profit sharing payments with the Housers. 

However, the New York Supreme Court has ruled that the profit sharing agreement Benzies signed doesn't actually grant him a $150 million cut, as it "contains no language mandating equal payments." 

Despite that, the court agrees that Benzies is entitled to "certain royalties" as part of his compensation, and that Rockstar did indeed breach its employment agreement based on salary and stock withheld. 

In short, that means Benzies could still be in line for a significant payout, given GTA V continues to bring home the bacon for Rockstar and Take-Two

 

Related Jobs

Poleaxe Games LLC
Poleaxe Games LLC — Jacksonville, Florida, United States
[04.09.18]
Lead Artist
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[04.08.18]
Outsourcing Manager
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.07.18]
UI Developer
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — Mountain View, California, United States
[04.06.18]
Software Engineering Manager


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Blog: The importance of knowing your inheritance, as a game dev
Reel Talk: A taxonomy of fishing mini-games
Razer sets up shop as a PC game retailer
V&A Museum to highlight game design innovations in coming exhibit


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image