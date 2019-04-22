Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: A postmortem of the original Sonic the Hedgehog

April 13, 2018 | By Staff
April 13, 2018 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Production, Video

In this 2018 GDC session, Naoto Ohshima and Hirokazu Yasuhara, two of the designers behind the original Sonic the Hedgehog, discuss their perspectives on the creation of the classic game franchise.

Oshima and Yasuhara go into detail about the game's original design process and art direction, as well as providing some insight into their experiences creating the character of Sonic and the strategies they considered for going up against rival companies. 

Those interested in the history of a classic game like Sonic the Hedgehog can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

Related Jobs

Infinity Ward / Activision
Infinity Ward / Activision — Woodland Hills, California, United States
[04.30.19]
UI Engineer (Temporary)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.29.19]
Experienced Game Developer
STUDIOS ILLOGIKA INC
STUDIOS ILLOGIKA INC — MontrÃ©al, Quebec, Canada
[04.29.19]
Technical Director
DigiPen Institute of Technology
DigiPen Institute of Technology — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.26.19]
Assistant Profesor


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down Plague Inc: The Board Game's sales data, commercial performance
Coming Facebook Gaming features focus on discovery and engagement
Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest launch May 21 for $399 each
Valve Index VR headset ships June 28 for $499-$999


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image