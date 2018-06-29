Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: The rocket science behind Rocket League's physics

April 24, 2018 | By Staff
It's not rocket science: Rocket League feels good to play. The game has reached success because of how fun it is to play for players of all ages, but there's more going on underneath the hood. How do physics play a role in designing the way cars play soccer? 

In this 2018 GDC session, Psyonix's Jared Cone gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at specific game design decisions and implementation details that made the networked physics of Rocket League so successful.

Programmers interested in learning about the physics of Rocket League can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel! 

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

