Video: The rocket science behind Rocket League's physics

It's not rocket science: Rocket League feels good to play. The game has reached success because of how fun it is to play for players of all ages, but there's more going on underneath the hood. How do physics play a role in designing the way cars play soccer?

In this 2018 GDC session, Psyonix's Jared Cone gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at specific game design decisions and implementation details that made the networked physics of Rocket League so successful.

Programmers interested in learning about the physics of Rocket League can now watch the talk completely free via the official GDC YouTube channel!

