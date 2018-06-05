Florence and Alto's Odyssey honored at Apple Design Awards 2018

Newsbrief: Florence and Alto's Odyssey were among five games to be honored at the annual Apple Design Awards yesterday.

Separate to Apple's 'best of' end of year picks, the Design Awards look to celebrate those remarkable developers who've used their "ingenuity, smarts, and savvy," to create the year's best apps for Apple platforms.

Mountain's interactive romance Florence scooped up one of the coveted awards, with Snowman's minimal sandboarding epic Alto's Odyssey nabbing another.

Rounding off the famous five were Mobge's nordic adventure Oddmar, Playdead's atmospheric marvel Inside, and Kunabi Brother's luminescent puzzler Frost.