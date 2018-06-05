Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Florence and Alto's Odyssey honored at Apple Design Awards 2018

Florence and Alto's Odyssey honored at Apple Design Awards 2018

June 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
June 5, 2018 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Design, Production

Newsbrief: Florence and Alto's Odyssey were among five games to be honored at the annual Apple Design Awards yesterday. 

Separate to Apple's 'best of' end of year picks, the Design Awards look to celebrate those remarkable developers who've used their "ingenuity, smarts, and savvy," to create the year's best apps for Apple platforms. 

Mountain's interactive romance Florence scooped up one of the coveted awards, with Snowman's minimal sandboarding epic Alto's Odyssey nabbing another. 

Rounding off the famous five were Mobge's nordic adventure Oddmar, Playdead's atmospheric marvel Inside, and Kunabi Brother's luminescent puzzler Frost.

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.05.18]
Producer
Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[06.05.18]
Games Writer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.01.18]
Senior System Designer
Cold Iron Studios
Cold Iron Studios — San Jose, California, United States
[06.01.18]
Associate Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How a whip came to define City of Brass' combat
Paradox Interactive to acquire Battletech dev Harebrained Schemes
Keywords Studios grabs $88M credit line for new acquisitions and investments
App Store devs have made $100B in revenue since store launched


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image