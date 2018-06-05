App Store devs have made $100B in revenue since store launched

Apple's decade-old iOS App Store is now home to over 20 million developers, and collectively they've pulled in around $100 billion in lifetime revenue.

The latest figures come straight from company CEO Tim Cook, who, speaking during a presentation attended by TechCrunch, also revealed that the App Store is currently attracting roughly 500 million visitors each and every week.

Unfortunately, the chief exec stopped short of explaining how that revenue has been split between the various app categories.

Still, it's fair to assume that games have pulled in the lion's share, with App Annie recently revealing that 77 percent of the 4.5 million iOS apps on the App Store are games.

App Annie's report also suggested that, while games often fall behind other types of apps on the platform in terms of downloads, they fare much better when it comes to consumer spend.