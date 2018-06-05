State of Decay 2 exceeds 2M players in under two weeks

Undead Labs' zombie survival effort State of Decay 2 has attracted over 2 million players in under two weeks.

Publisher Microsoft broke the news on the Xbox Wire blog, and while the player-count might be impressive, it's worth remembering that figure doesn't translate directly into sales.

That's because multiple users could be sharing the same copy of the game, while the title is also available through the Xbox Game Pass program, meaning paying subscribers can take it for a spin at no extra cost.

As some of you might remember, Microsoft previously announced it would be adding all of its upcoming first-party Xbox One releases to the Game Pass library as soon as they launched, and made good on that promise with the arrival of Sea of Thieves back in March.

Shortly after Sea of Thieves landed, Microsoft hailed the colorful pirate sim as the "fastest-selling first-party new IP of this generation," and later claimed the title achieved that status without the aid of Game Pass.

It'll be interesting to see whether the publisher says the same thing about State of Decay 2 in the coming weeks, or indeed, whether we'll see any concrete sales figures at all.