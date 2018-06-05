Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
June 6, 2018
Keywords Studios grabs $88M credit line for new acquisitions and investments

Keywords Studios grabs $88M credit line for new acquisitions and investments

June 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
June 5, 2018 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Business/Marketing

Keywords Studios has secured a €75 million (~$88 million)  line of revolving credit that it intends to use to further build up its businesses over the next three years. 

According to the Irish Times, Keywords’ new funds come from Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds Banking Group, with the possibility to grow to €105 million (~$123.1 million) and add two additional years to the agreement down the line. 

Keywords provider notes that the agreement replaces an earlier €35 million deal and introduces better all-around terms.

“We are reviewing a strong pipeline of acquisition candidates and organic investment opportunities as we continue to build our business organically and through acquisition,” said Keywords CEO Andrew Day in a statement. “This facility gives us the flexibility and headroom to act on our investment decisions whilst continuing to enhance shareholder value.”

Even before seeking this new cash infusion, Keywords had been fairly busy snapping up game development companies like, just recently, the marketing firm Fire Without Smoke, the audio-minded companies Cord and Lace, the localization company LOLA, and the development studio Sperasoft, to name just a few. 

