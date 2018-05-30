Get a job: Funcom is looking for an Animation Programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Durham, North Carolina

The Animation Programmer at Funcom, Inc. will be responsible for the development of Gameplay and Animation systems, driving and defining the look for a new unannounced UE4 title. The Animation Programmer will develop advanced animation, animation systems as well as gameplay features.

Responsibilities:

Create and implement technology and techniques that provide a cutting-edge animation experience.

Manage the animation pipeline from concept to realization.

Work side-by-side with Technical Artists, Animators, and Gameplay Engineers.

Set development goals to shape the future of animation in games.

Research and develop improvements to continuously push our technology forward.

Additional duties include assisting with content creation for game development and assisting with quality control of all products as well as helping the team on delivering gameplay features that might not be directly related with the animation system.

Requirements:

3+ years game industry software development experience.

Prior experience acting as an owner of animation systems.

Expert level knowledge of real-time animation systems.

Extensive experience with one or more real-time animation middleware (eg: Havok Animation, Granny, HumanIK, Morpheme) or equivalent custom/in-house solutions.

Strong 3D Math skills.

Strong C++ programming skills.

Unreal Engine experience.

Experience solving animation and character related problems within game development.

Solid understanding of the character pipeline tools.

Knowledge of common algorithms, data structures and patterns, and the ability to apply them to problems while keeping constraints and performance in mind.

Experience developing or working with animation blend graphs, real-time IK, animation compression, and/or advanced animation memory management.

Pluses:

Experience developing for multiple platforms (OSX, Windows, PS4, Xbox One)

Funcom Offers:

Great employee benefits (Insurance package, vacation/sick days, etc)

Possibility of advancement

Dynamic and challenging work environment

Training opportunities

Team-oriented culture

Social events and gatherings

Funcom Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Funcom Inc. is looking for candidates who are authorized to work in the U.S. and this will be an onsite/full-time position (no remote work).

