Video: How Media Molecule squashed its open bug counts

June 5, 2018 | By Staff
Bugs! Every developer deals with them, some more efficently than others.

As part of GDC 2018's Tools Tutorial Day, Media Molecule's Amy Phillips showcased how the Dreams dev has built and iterated on a range of tools and tech that optimize its bug flow.

According to Phillips, This has enabled Media Molecule maintain a stable build with few bugs throughout development, allowing everyone to work (mostly!) unimpeded. This system is integrated with Jira, avoiding duplicating bugs, and ensuring accurate and complete information is attached to a bug. 

Her hour-long talk offered a fascinating deep dive into the intricacies of squashing bugs during production, so carve out some time in your schedule to take advantage of the fact you can now watch her talk completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas.

