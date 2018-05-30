Video: How Media Molecule squashed its open bug counts

Bugs! Every developer deals with them, some more efficently than others.

As part of GDC 2018's Tools Tutorial Day, Media Molecule's Amy Phillips showcased how the Dreams dev has built and iterated on a range of tools and tech that optimize its bug flow.

According to Phillips, This has enabled Media Molecule maintain a stable build with few bugs throughout development, allowing everyone to work (mostly!) unimpeded. This system is integrated with Jira, avoiding duplicating bugs, and ensuring accurate and complete information is attached to a bug.

Her hour-long talk offered a fascinating deep dive into the intricacies of squashing bugs during production, so carve out some time in your schedule to take advantage of the fact you can now watch her talk completely free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

