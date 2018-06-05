Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Square Enix now has a dev group devoted to making Switch games

Square Enix now has a dev group devoted to making Switch games

June 5, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
June 5, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Square Enix veteran Tomoya Asano recently told Game Informer that the company effectively now has a division working on games for the Switch, starting with its upcoming Nintendo-published Switch RPG Octopath Traveler.

This follows through on some vague comments Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda made late last year, when he told investors that the company would be "proactive" in developing for Switch since he felt the company's games were better-suited for Nintendo's new console than more crowded marketplaces like Steam.

Now, Asano (who's been serving as producer on Octopath Traveler alongside a team at Square Enix working in partnership with Acquire) reportedly that his team became its own division in April, one that's now working on multiple Switch games.

"Square Enix has decided that it wants to focus on original titles for the Switch," he told Game Informer. "There are several other titles that we're currently working on for Switch. If you could just wait a bit longer, we'll work with Nintendo and announce them in the future."

It's worth pointing out that in addition to suggesting the Switch is a good home for "the mid-sized titles at which we excel," company chief Matsuda told investors last year that "in particular, Nintendo Switch makes it easier for us to leverage our back catalog of assets and expertise, so we want to be proactive in creating new IP and rebooting past titles for that platform."

Related Jobs

Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.05.18]
Audio Software Engineer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.05.18]
Senior Engine Programmer
Modumate
Modumate — San Francisco, California, United States
[06.05.18]
Lead UE4 Developer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.05.18]
Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How a whip came to define City of Brass' combat
Paradox Interactive to acquire Battletech dev Harebrained Schemes
Keywords Studios grabs $88M credit line for new acquisitions and investments
App Store devs have made $100B in revenue since store launched


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image