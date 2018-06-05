Square Enix now has a dev group devoted to making Switch games

Square Enix veteran Tomoya Asano recently told Game Informer that the company effectively now has a division working on games for the Switch, starting with its upcoming Nintendo-published Switch RPG Octopath Traveler.

This follows through on some vague comments Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda made late last year, when he told investors that the company would be "proactive" in developing for Switch since he felt the company's games were better-suited for Nintendo's new console than more crowded marketplaces like Steam.

Now, Asano (who's been serving as producer on Octopath Traveler alongside a team at Square Enix working in partnership with Acquire) reportedly that his team became its own division in April, one that's now working on multiple Switch games.

"Square Enix has decided that it wants to focus on original titles for the Switch," he told Game Informer. "There are several other titles that we're currently working on for Switch. If you could just wait a bit longer, we'll work with Nintendo and announce them in the future."

It's worth pointing out that in addition to suggesting the Switch is a good home for "the mid-sized titles at which we excel," company chief Matsuda told investors last year that "in particular, Nintendo Switch makes it easier for us to leverage our back catalog of assets and expertise, so we want to be proactive in creating new IP and rebooting past titles for that platform."