Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 6, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 6, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 6, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Noclip doc charts a path from Bethesda's Terminator game to Fallout & beyond

June 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
June 5, 2018 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video

"This is how we start making our games. When we first decide on a game we start with a map."

- Ashley Cheng, studio director at Bethesda Game Studios

As game development present becomes game development history, the work of documentarians like Danny O'Dwyer and the Noclip team is helping game developers (and game journalists like ourselves) learn more about how certain landmark games came to be. 

Right now, Noclip is apparently wrapping up a documentary on the upcoming game Fallout 76, and while interviewing the developers of that game, host Danny O'Dwyer and company took the time to interview Bethesda team members about their work on classic (and not-so-classic) Bethesda titles as well. It's a work well worth watching for game developers, since it offers a rare look at the making of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Fallout 3, and beyond. 

In the documentary (which you can watch up above), Bethesda veterans like Todd Howard, Ashley Cheng, & Matt Carofano reflect not only on their experiences making these titles, but also lessons that have lasted from game to game over the years. 

In particular, there's an emphasis on maps and trying to understand how "role-playing" exists in the context of different genres. Cheng talks about the decision to set Fallout 3 in Washington DC as a process of mapping an area familiar to Bethesda staffers, and Todd Howard reminisces about working with Emil Pagliarulo to try and design a shooting system for the first time since Terminator: Future Shock (one of Howard's earlier titles at Bethesda Game Studios) game in the 1990s. 

It's a well-told story about the experiences of Bethesda's veteran developers, whose experiences still define the work the company is putting out today. 

(If you're looking for more Elder Scrolls history, be sure to check out our own interview with Ken Rolston about his time working on some of Bethesda's fantasy series).

Related Jobs

Plarium Michigan Studio LP
Plarium Michigan Studio LP — Kharkiv, Ukraine
[06.05.18]
Games Writer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[06.04.18]
UI Artist
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[06.04.18]
Level Designer
Telltale Games
Telltale Games — San Rafael, California, United States
[06.04.18]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

How a whip came to define City of Brass' combat
Paradox Interactive to acquire Battletech dev Harebrained Schemes
Keywords Studios grabs $88M credit line for new acquisitions and investments
App Store devs have made $100B in revenue since store launched


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image