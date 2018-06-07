Itch.io founder brands Valve's open-door Steam policy 'ridiculous'

Itch.io founder Leaf Corcoran has branded Valve's lackadaisical open-door Steam content policy "out of touch" and "ridiculous."

Corcoran's comments refer to a blog post shared by Valve, where the company explained it wouldn't be policing the Steam marketplace, other than to remove anything that's "illegal or straight up trolling."

Valve claimed it shouldn't be tasked with choosing what content Steam users can and can't buy, or what developers are allowed to create.

"Those choices should be yours to make," explained the company. "Our role should be to provide systems and tools to support your efforts to make these choices for yourself, and to help you do it in a way that makes you feel comfortable."

Corcoran, who founded the Itch digital marketplace back in 2013, is of the opposite opinion, and tweeted that "a platform that allows 'everything unless it's illegal or straight up trolling' is ridiculous."

"Please keep your malicious, derogatory, discriminatory, bullying, harassing, demeaning content off Itch.io," he continued. "Our ban buttons are ready."

If you've somehow managed to avoid the hubbub caused by Valve's statement, you can find out what all the fuss is about by checking out our coverage.