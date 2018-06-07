Print ain't dead: UK retailer Game to launch free in-store magazine

UK game retailer Game is launching a new video game magazine with the help of media outfit Network N, the company behind PCGamesN.

That means there's a new mag hitting the printing presses in 2018, an age where digital media reigns supreme, and print is supposedly on life-support.

As reported by MCV, the magazine -- simply called Game -- will be distributed for free in stores around the country, with the company claiming it will have "more reach than any other UK game magazine, and possibly all of them put together.

It's a bold statement, and it'll be interesting to see how the project plays out. The first issue will apparently hit shelves "straight after E3," but there's no word on how frequently it'll be rolled out after that.