Mail.Ru and Unity partner up to fund devs creating games with Unity

The European tech company Mail.Ru has partnered with Unity Technologies with the specific goal of investing in developers working on projects made with the Unity game development engine.

The company hasn’t offered much in the way of actual funding details, but says that developers interested in applying for investments from Mail.Ru are encouraged to take a look at its website.

The Russia-based internet company notably launched a somewhat similar (and similarly vague) partnership with Unreal Engine creator Epic Games earlier this year, promising funding and access to additional analytical data and marketing tools to developers selected by Epic.

Similarly, today's Unity arrangement also aims to arm developers with technological, marketing, and analytical support in addition to potential funding from Mail.Ru.