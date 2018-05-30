Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Weekly Jobs Roundup: Telltale Games, Disbelief, and more are hiring now!

June 7, 2018 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Director of DesignInsomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Director, Design, to ensure excellence across its game design group by building, leading, developing and mentoring a world-class Design Department dedicated to achieving its studio’s vision of creating games that have a positive and lasting influence on peoples’ lives. 

Data ScientistOutfit7

Location: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Outfit7 is looking for a data scientist to analyze the performance of various product features and mechanisms and prepare detailed analysis reports with suggestions for future improvements based on that data. The role requires a strong analytical background and experience with data analytics and tools

Jr. ProgrammerDisbelief

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Junior programmers at Disbelief are called on to develop and debug in a variety of areas from gameplay to core engine programming. You are expected to learn new systems and projects as you grow as a developer, with support and training from more senior members of the team. Most importantly, you will work to solve problems with the help of the team.

Character ModelerTelltale Games

Location: San Rafael, California

Telltale Games is searching for a talented Character Modeler to create great looking game characters. The ideal candidate should have excellent traditional art skills relating to characters, expertise sculpting and Modeling in ZBrush and Maya, as well as a deep understanding of the technical requirements for games.

