Facebook launches new program for gaming streamers just starting out

June 7, 2018 | By Emma Kidwell
Facebook announced the launch of its Level Up program today, which is designed to help new and aspiring streamers foster a live streaming community using its platform.

This new initiative builds upon the gaming creator program Facebook introduced back in January, a live streaming monetization service geared specifically toward "gaming streamers." 

The Level Up program is geared toward those who are just beginning to build their communities and is slated to provide creators with resources and tools to create communities and earn money for their work.

A notable addition for monetization is the addition of Facebook Stars, a feature that allows fans to support streamers through purchasing and sending virtual goods during live streams.

To help with creator visibility, Facebook is also testing a new page specifically for gaming videos that aggregates live and prerecorded gaming video on the platform. 

Those who are interested in more information about the program, including eligibility requirements, can check out the gaming creator portal here. 

Although there's no mention of when the program will be available for all streamers using the gamer creator program already, it seems as though Facebook will be revealing more details during E3 next week. 

