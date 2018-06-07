Battletech designer resigns after sexual harassment accusations

Harebrained Schemes, the studio behind Battletech, released a statement earlier today about misconduct after one of its designers was accused of sexual abuse and harassment by at least six women who spoke publicly about their experiences on Twitter.

As reported by Waypoint the designer, Tyler Carpenter, implores the dev community to believe every accusation. "I don't recall each one, and some I have a different recollection of, but obviously the sheer mass of shared experiences means that I'm the one who's got a faulty memory, not them."

The studio has already dismissed Carpenter from the company with immediate effect, writing in its statement that "the moment this situation came to our attention, we placed the employee on immediate leave while we conducted a full investigation."

"We determined the best course of action was that Harebrained Schemes would part ways with the employee, and that action was taken immediately," the statement continues.