Video: How Bungie's technical designers helped animate Destiny

June 7, 2018 | By Staff
In this GDC 2015 session, Bungie's Jami Jeffcoat goes over what technical designers in animation mean to Bungie, discussing how the position is utilized to build a bridge across the animation, animation engineering, and design teams.

Jeffcoat also explains the role of a technical designer which can encompass everything from implementing run-time code, building tools, and rapid bug fixing.

Using the development of Destiny as an example, Jeffcoat provides information for developers who might want to help implement or evolve this kind of position at their own studios.

Devs interested in how Bungie utilizes technical designers in animation may appreciate that they can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its new YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC, GDC Europe, and GDC Next already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent UBM Americas

