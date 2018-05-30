Video: How Bungie's technical designers helped animate Destiny

In this GDC 2015 session, Bungie's Jami Jeffcoat goes over what technical designers in animation mean to Bungie, discussing how the position is utilized to build a bridge across the animation, animation engineering, and design teams.

Jeffcoat also explains the role of a technical designer which can encompass everything from implementing run-time code, building tools, and rapid bug fixing.

Using the development of Destiny as an example, Jeffcoat provides information for developers who might want to help implement or evolve this kind of position at their own studios.

Devs interested in how Bungie utilizes technical designers in animation may appreciate that they can now watch the talk for free over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

