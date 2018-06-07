Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
June 7, 2018
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
June 7, 2018
arrowPress Releases
June 7, 2018
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

With Tencent's help, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot opens new game studio

With Tencent's help, J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot opens new game studio

June 7, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
June 7, 2018 | By Alex Wawro
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

J.J. Abrams' film and TV production company Bad Robot Productions announced this week that it's opening a new game-making division, Bad Robot Games, in partnership with Chinese megacorp Tencent (as well as a minority investment from Warner Bros. Interactive).

Notably, Bad Robot Games is being pitched (to The Hollywood Reporter, at least) as an outfit that will "partner with established developers" to create games for mobile, PC and consoles, with assistance from Bad Robot's retinue of creatives (artists, writers, animators, etc.)

Veteran indie dev Tim Keenan (Duskers) has been tapped to be Bad Robot Games' new creative director, with longtime Bad Robot Interactive chief Dave Baronoff now serving as Bad Robot Games division chief. 

This seems like a significant push into the game industry for Bad Robot, but it's not a new idea; the company's Interactive division has worked on mobile games and apps for years, and Abrams has occasionally popped up in the pages of game industry news. 

In 2013 he announced he was interested in making games, and then in 2015 he said he and Bad Robot were working with Epic's Chair Entertainment on the (as yet unreleased) espionage game Spyjinx

"I just enjoy the experience of making various things. And games are something as a player, I've loved and appreciated for years," Abrams told Gamasutra in 2013. "The idea of going deeper... I think we already took the first step into the pool with the [Action Movie FX] app, and we're ready now to dive into interactive. Dave Baronoff, who runs Bad Robot Interactive, is leading the charge in that regard. And we're excited about the opportunities there."

Related Jobs

Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey , California, United States
[06.07.18]
Software Engineer
Skydance Interactive
Skydance Interactive — Marina Del Rey, California, United States
[06.07.18]
Gameplay Engineer
Game Closure
Game Closure — Mountain View, California, United States
[06.07.18]
Studio Game Engineer
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — 94404, California, United States
[06.07.18]
World/Environment Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Building Pillars of Eternity II without losing that Infinity Engine charm
Austrian court ruling could hold YouTube liable for copyright infringing content
Supercell invests $5M in Redemption Games, marking its first US investment
Evolve dev: 4v1 gameplay caused 'more problems that we ever imagined'


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image